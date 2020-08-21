LMH Health family of providers continues to expand in 2020

Autumn Bishop, LMH Health

LMH Health’s new outpatient campus in West Lawrence isn’t the only expansion being undertaken in the organization this year. The LMH Health family of medical providers continues to grow in 2020 with the addition of a number of physicians, advance practice providers and a new clinic, First Med. We invite the community to join us in welcoming these providers:

Jennifer Bihlmaier, DO, joined Mt. Oread Family Practice in February. Dr. Bihlmaier earned her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri. She completed her family medicine residency at Truman Lakewood Hospital. Dr. Bihlmaier is board certified in family medicine.

Raul Cabos, MD, became the first rheumatologist at the Internal Medicine Group in August. Dr. Cabos earned his medical degree at Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, Florida, and a fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Miami.

Benjamin Cross, MD, joined the team at Lawrence Emergency Medical Associates in July. He received his undergraduate degree from Vanguard University of Southern California in Costa Mesa, CA. He earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He is an active member of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Thomas Grillot, MD, joined Radiologic Professional Services in July. Dr. Grillot received his undergraduate degree from Kansas State University and earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He was an internal medicine intern at Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana, and completed a residency in radiology at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Dr. Grillot is board certified in radiology and is an active member of the American College of Radiology, Radiological Society of North America and American Roentgen Ray Society.

Kyle Odom, DMD, is a member of the team at Oral Surgery Kansas, and joined the LMH Health medical staff in June. After earning undergraduate degrees in biology and Spanish from Delta State University, he studied abroad at Malaca Instituto in Malaga, Spain, obtaining his DELA degree (Diplomas de Espanol como Lengua Extranjera). Dr. Odom earned his Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree from the University of Mississippi and entered active duty with the United States Air Force shortly afterward. He completed the Air Force Advanced Education in General Dentistry followed by an oral and maxillofacial residency. Dr. Odom retired from the Air Force in 2015. He is a member of the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, American Dental Association and Society of Air Force Clinical Surgeons.

Rashid Riaz, MD, joined the team at Lawrence Pulmonary Specialists in August. He received his undergraduate degree from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He earned his medical agree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, and completed his residency in internal medicine at the Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dr. Riaz completed his fellowship in pulmonary/critical care at Main Line Health System - Lankenau Medical Center. He is an active member of the American College of Chest Physicians and the American Thoracic Society.

Brandon Ricke, MD, joined Lawrence Emergency Medicine Associates in July. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. Dr. Ricke completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at the University of Kansas Health System.

David L. Robbins, Jr., MD, joined Cardiovascular Specialists of Lawrence in January. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. While pursuing a graduate degree, Dr. Robbins worked as a laboratory technician at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, where he went on to earn a medical degree. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology, all at the University of Vermont College of Medicine. He is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology and nuclear cardiology.

Alana Ryan, DO, joined Lawrence Family Practice Center this summer. She attended the University of Kansas, earning an undergraduate degree in genetics. Dr. Ryan earned her medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine before completing a family practice residency in Sioux City, Iowa.

Evan Shaw, MD, joined Lawrence Emergency Medicine Associates as a hospitalist in April. He attended Washington University in St. Louis and earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. Dr. Shaw completed his residency at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles County in 2007. He is board certified in internal medicine.

Susan Hampton, PA, joined Lawrence GI Consultants in July. Hampton received her undergraduate degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana. She earned her masters of nursing degree from Spalding University in Louisville.

Chantee Redding, CNM, is the newest addition to the medical providers at Lawrence OB/GYN Specialists. Redding received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington, Texas. She earned her master's degree in nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky. Redding is a certified nurse-midwife and is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.

First Med joins the LMH Health family

First Med opened its doors to the public earlier this month, providing family medicine and walk-in care. We welcome the following providers to the clinic, located at 3211 South Iowa Street, Suite 100, in Lawrence:

Ronald Burt, MD, isn’t a stranger to LMH Health, having been on the medical staff since 1993. Dr. Burt received his undergraduate degree from Kansas State University and earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He completed an internship in family practice at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita and was a resident in family practice at Contra Costa County Hospital in Martinez, California. Dr. Burt is board certified in family medicine and is an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and is a Fellow and Life Member of the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians.

David Dunlap, MD, originally joined the LMH Health medical staff in 2004. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. Dr. Dunlap completed his residency in family practice at Trinity Lutheran Family Medicine in Kansas City, Missouri, and is board certified in family medicine.

Patricia “Polly” Sheridan-Young, PA, joined the LMH Health family with First Med earlier this month. She earned her undergraduate degree from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and her master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Butler University in Indianapolis. Sheridan-Young is also an active member in the American Academy of Physician Assistants, the Kansas Association of Physician Assistants, the American Academy of Sports Medicine and Women Leaders in College Sports.

Amy Baker, APRN, is a new addition to the medical staff, working at First Med. She received her undergraduate degree and master's in nursing degree from Washburn University. Baker served as a nurse in the LMH Health emergency department from 2007-2016 and now works with First Med.

Jessica Dalton, APRN, received her undergraduate degree from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, followed by a master's and doctorate in nursing. Dalton is an active member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Kansas State Nurses Association, American Nurses Association and Kansas Advanced Practice Nurses Association.

Melissa Ferguson, APRN, received her undergraduate nursing degree from Washburn University and her graduate degree from the University of Kansas. She is excited to be back at LMH Health and to provide holistic care to her patients in the new First Med LMH Health clinic.

Autumn Bishop is marketing communications manager at LMH Health.